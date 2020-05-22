Geeky Gadgets

Verizon Samsung Galaxy A71 5G to come with Snapdragon 765 processor

By

Verizon Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was made official last month, the handset launched in South Korea with a Samsung Exynos processor, it is also coming to the US with Verizon Wireless.

Now it would appear that the Verizon version of the Galaxy A71 5G will feature a different processor the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765.

The rest of the specifications are expected to stay the same and should include a choice of either 6GB of 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will also come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Plus it will feature a 4500 mAh battery and 25W Super Fast charging and a  microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset will come with a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back there is a quack camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source Android Central

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

