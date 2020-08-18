Verizon launches new Mix & Match plans with Disney+, Hulu and more

Verizon Wireless has announced that it is launching a new range of Mix & Match plans with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

The plans also come with Apple Music included for 6 months and prices start at $35 a monthm with the top plan costing $55 a month,

“Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon,” said Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products of Verizon Consumer Group. “We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we’re adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.”

“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”

You can find out more details about these new Mix & Match plans from Verizon Wireless over at their website at the link below.

Source Verizon Wireless

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals