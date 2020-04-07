Geeky Gadgets

Verizon GizmoWatch 2 kids smartwatch launched

Verizon GizmoWatch 2

Verizon have announced the launch of a new smartwatch for kid, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 and the device is available for $99.

The device comes with up to 7 days of stand by time and up to 96 hours of usage and it comes with real time tracking and more.

Here are some of the features:

  • Real time tracking and geo-fencing on Verizon’s network
  • IP-67 Water Resistant
  • Up to ten trusted contacts easily accessible and can be Quick Dialed or set to Auto Answer after repeat calls
  • Intuitive swiping, sending and receiving emojis and fun voice recordings in a cinch
  • Play physical games when there’s energy to burn and set Step Goals and To-do’s for rewards
  • Set an alarm to wake up or getting ready for activities

You can find out more information about the new Verizon GizmoWatch 2 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Verizon

