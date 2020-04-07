Verizon GizmoWatch 2 kids smartwatch launched

Verizon have announced the launch of a new smartwatch for kid, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 and the device is available for $99.

The device comes with up to 7 days of stand by time and up to 96 hours of usage and it comes with real time tracking and more.

Here are some of the features:

Real time tracking and geo-fencing on Verizon’s network

IP-67 Water Resistant

Up to ten trusted contacts easily accessible and can be Quick Dialed or set to Auto Answer after repeat calls

Intuitive swiping, sending and receiving emojis and fun voice recordings in a cinch

Play physical games when there’s energy to burn and set Step Goals and To-do’s for rewards

Set an alarm to wake up or getting ready for activities

You can find out more information about the new Verizon GizmoWatch 2 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Verizon

