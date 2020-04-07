Verizon GizmoWatch 2 kids smartwatch launched

Verizon have announced the launch of a new smartwatch for kid, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 and the device is available for $99.
The device comes with up to 7 days of stand by time and up to 96 hours of usage and it comes with real time tracking and more.
Here are some of the features:
- Real time tracking and geo-fencing on Verizon’s network
- IP-67 Water Resistant
- Up to ten trusted contacts easily accessible and can be Quick Dialed or set to Auto Answer after repeat calls
- Intuitive swiping, sending and receiving emojis and fun voice recordings in a cinch
- Play physical games when there’s energy to burn and set Step Goals and To-do’s for rewards
- Set an alarm to wake up or getting ready for activities
You can find out more information about the new Verizon GizmoWatch 2 over at the company’s website at the link below.
Source Verizon