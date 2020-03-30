SuperCap 2 vehicle jump starter requires no battery

Most vehicle jump starting systems require a battery that needs to be fully charged before use. The SuperCap 2 is a vehicle jump starting system that is completely battery-less. “No need for pre-charging in advance! SuperCap 2 is a supercapacitor jump starter that can safely jump start your car in seconds using the dead battery.” Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“How many times do you find a drained jump starter when you need it? Unlike lithium-ion jump starters that require regular pre-charging at home, SuperCap 2 is a supercapacitor jump starter that only requires a quick charge from your weak battery to get your car started. This is extremely convenient as you don’t need to remember to pre-charge your jump starter.”

“The supercapacitor draws up and amplifies the small amount of power remaining in the car’s battery, creating the power needed to start the engine in less than 3 minutes. Its supercapacitor technology activates power physically to keep users from the risk of sparks or explosion. Generally, a lithium-ion battery jump starter has a lifespan of 2 to 4 years. However, SuperCap 2 has a longer shelf life up to 20 years. Thanks to its built-in supercapacitors, SuperCap 2 can withstand more than 100,000 times frequently repeated use in its lifetime.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals