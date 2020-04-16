Vampire The Masquerade Coteries Of New York game arrives on Xbox

After previously being made available on PC late last year, the Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York game is now available on the Xbox platform offering a single player indie game developed and published by Drawer Distance.

“Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs. It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in the rich universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.”

Features of the Vampire The Masquerade Coteries Of New York game :

– Choose one of three pre-defined characters and play as a Ventrue, Toreador or Brujah

– Each playable character offers a selection of powers (Disciplines), different ethical approaches to certain issues, and unique dialogue lines

– Character-oriented quests allow you to meet four unique non-playable characters: a Tremere sorcerer, a Nosferatu detective, a Gangrel of conflicted loyalties and a Malkavian multifoliate online personality with their own agendas. Win their hearts and minds and up to two of them will assist you in the finale

– Depending on your choice of the Clan you will be able to see the events from a distinct perspective. One playthrough is not enough to see all the game has to offer!

– Different paths leading to a grand finale that will leave you surprised and eager to see more

– Suitable for both Vampire: The Masquerade veterans, and fans of mature narrative-driven games who are newcomers to the setting

Source : Major Nelson

