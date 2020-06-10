Erica Synths Fusion System II vacuum tube-based modular synthesizer now available

Erica Synths has announced that their new Fusion System II Vacuum tube based eurorack modular synthesizer is now available to purchase for worldwide delivery. Offering a 104HP system has 63 patchpoints for extensive experiments in sound design, all analogue signal and CV path; it’s a system for those, who take sound design seriously.

“Fusion System II is a Eurorack-based modular synthesizer for artists seeking extreme tube-based tones, unconventional modulations and creativity-inspiring patching. The 104HP system features 63 patch-points for extensive possibilities in sound design, in addition to an all-analogue signal and CV path. Indeed, it is a system for those who take sound design seriously.”

Features of the Erica Synths Fusion System II

– Two Fusion VCO2s: Fully analogue sound source with three simultaneously available waveforms, transistor-based suboscillator and detune function – two BBD delay lines that make frequency shifter that is mixed back to the principal oscillator in order to emulate two detuned VCOs. Tube crunch – distinct tube overdrive – is added on the top of the mix.

– Fusion VCF3 – resonant 24dB/oct lowpass filter of unique design that combines vacuum tubes and vactrols, providing distinct, soft filtering. For more versatility a CV recorder, that records motion of the potentiometer, is incorporated in the module, so you can design advanced modulation patterns.

– Fusion Modulator – complex, all analogue CV source that consists of several blocks – two EMS Synthi functionality inspired looping envelope generators with simultaneous unipolar (0V-10V) and bipolar (-5V-+5V), VCA, Noise generator and Sample&Hold.

– Fusion VCA/Waveshaper/Ringmodulator – a modulation source based on two miniature pentodes that operates as VCA, waveshaper and ringmodulator. With two CVs applied simultaneously to different stages of the VCA, audio rate modulations, using ringmodulator as a waveshaper it becomes surprisingly versatile sound shaping module.

– Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble – a distinct multifunctional analogue effects module that combines BBD chip based effects with an adjustable tube overdrive in the delay output and a feedback path for extra thickness of the sound.

– 104HP One Row Skiff case (with or without a lid)

– 20 patch cables

The Erica Synths Fusion System II is now available to purchase in a number of versions for worldwide use. For more details and pricing jump over to the official Erica Synths website by following the link below.

Source : Erica Synths

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals