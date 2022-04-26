Electronics engineer Ravinder who has been working in the embedded industry for past 10 years developing products based on Raspberry Pi, Raspberry Pi Pico, Arduino, Jetson Nano and others. Has taken to Kickstarter to launch the USB to TTL USB-UART plug and play interface solution.

“USB TTL is developed with the advanced CP2102 and CH340 chipsets, which are 2.0 compliant and come with standard USB type A male, Type C, Micro USB, and TTL 6pin connectors. 3.3V, VCC, RTS, TXD, RXD, GND, CTS, and 5V are all represented by six pins. I have 10 years of experience to design the hardware. I have taken care of all the vendors for the raw materials so that we can deliver the product on time.”

USB to TTL

If the USB to TTL crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the USB to TTL plug and play USB-UART adapter project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $4 or £3 (depending on current exchange rates).

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the plug and play USB-UART adapter, jump over to the official USB to TTL crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals