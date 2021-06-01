ReVolt USB rechargeable battery range hit Kickstarter

Rather than using disposable batteries ReVolt is a new USB rechargeable battery that allows you to easily add a modern power solution to older devices, handheld gaming systems or anything that takes regular AAA, AA, C or D batteries. The development team at myVolts, have 20 years’ experience in developing power solutions, leading the field in USB power. We’ve put in the hard hours of research and development, which has yielded a simple solution to a problem we all need to solve.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates). If the ReVolt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ReVolt batteries project watch the promotional video below.

“It’s a simple swap, you take out your device’s batteries (either AAA, AA, C or D), put in our ReVolt bridge cable and you are good to go, our USB cable will now power your item. At myVolts, we have 20 years’ experience in developing power solutions, leading the field in USB power.”

Why is ReVolt better than standard batteries?

– Adaptable: Use in 1000’s of devices: toys, radios, small synths, handheld games consoles etc.

– Flexible: Use with any USB port.

– Mobility: Use your device with a USB power bank for total power freedom.

– Global: ReVolt can be safely used anywhere in the world.

– Multi-use: Take it out of a device, use it in another.

– Non-destructive: Remove it and your device can take standard batteries again, any time.

– Economical: Buy once.

– Durable: Use 100s of times.

– Environmentally friendly: No consumables to dispose of.

– Modular: Get add-ons from the system to power different devices.

– No cut-outs: Always know your device will have power.

– No leaks: Safely store devices with ReVolt installed

“The ReVolt Bridge Cable. One end is battery-shaped and goes into the battery compartment of the device you want to power, while the other end has a power connector. The two are connected by a thin ribbon cable, robust enough to deliver power to your device, yet flat enough to allow you to easily close the door on the device’s battery compartment. “

“With ReVolt, you’ll never need to put batteries in there again. Now you can power it whichever way suits you – from a wall phone charger, a USB port on your laptop, a USB powerbank, a USB wall plug, or even from a USB solar cell.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the batteries, jump over to the official ReVolt crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals