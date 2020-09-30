HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone launches with RGB, three 14 mm condensers and more

HyperX has launched a new microphone this week in the form of the QuadCast S USB, offers users multi-device chat program compatibility and a microphone certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. Included in the box is an adapter providing connectivity to both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms and the mic supports Windows, MacOS and PlayStation 4 platforms.

“The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5 mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.”

“HyperX aims to equip streamers, educators, students, and business professionals with easy-to-use gear as people continue to work, school and game from home,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Building on the success of our first QuadCast USB microphone, the release of QuadCast S brings a feature users have been asking for – dynamic RGB lighting effects – that adds another layer of customization to enhance streaming and home office and classroom setups.”

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is now available to purchase priced at for $160.

– Dynamic RGB lighting effects customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software1

– Anti-Vibration shock mount

– Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED indicator

– Four selectable polar patterns

– Mount adapter included

– Convenient gain control adjustment

– Internal pop filter

– Built-in headphone jack

– Multi-device and program compatibility

Source : HyperX

