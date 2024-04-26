Expert R31 USB-C 3-in-1 SD card reader

As a content creator, photographer or videographer you know that time is of the essence. Every second counts when you’re capturing those perfect shots, recording stunning footage, or transferring files to meet tight deadlines. That’s where the T-CREATE Expert R31 USB-C SD card reader comes in – a high-speed card reader designed to transform your post-production process. With its blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface, you can experience read and write speeds of up to an astonishing 2,000 MB/s. Imagine the possibilities: transferring a massive 10 GB file in less than 20 seconds, allowing you to focus on what truly matters – your creativity.

USB-C SD card reader

The Expert R31 is more than just a speed demon; it’s a versatile companion for all your content creation needs. This 3-in-1 card reader features MicroSD, SD, and CFexpress Type B card slots, supporting a wide range of card types and speed specifications. Whether you’re working with UHS-II, UHS-I, or CFexpress 2.0 cards, the Expert R31 has you covered. Its USB-C interface ensures seamless compatibility with Thunderbolt and various devices, providing you with plug-and-play connectivity across multiple platforms. No more juggling between different card readers or adapters – the Expert R31 is your one-stop solution.

Designed for Life on the Go

As a content creator, you’re constantly on the move, chasing the next story or capturing breathtaking visuals. The Expert R31 understands your nomadic lifestyle and is built to keep up with your adventures. Its compact size and ultra-lightweight design make it the perfect travel companion. Easily slip it into your pocket or camera bag, and you’ll have access to your creative content wherever your journey takes you. Whether you’re on a remote shoot or editing in a cozy coffee shop, the Expert R31 is always ready to help you bring your vision to life.

The Expert R31 is scheduled for a global release in mid-April in North America, this high-speed card reader will be available on major platforms such as Amazon and Newegg. Keep an eye on Team Group’s official website and social media channels for updates on pricing and availability. With a 2-year warranty and a commitment to quality, the R31 is an investment in your creative future.

Specifications:

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C

Read/Write Speeds: Up to 2,000 MB/s

Card Slots: MicroSD, SD, CFexpress Type B

Supported Card Speeds: UHS-II, UHS-I, CFexpress 2.0

Compatibility: Thunderbolt, multiple platforms

Dimensions: 8.5 cm (pocket-size)

Design: Ultra-lightweight for portability

Warranty: 2 years



