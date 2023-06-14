UPK-M2 EDC multitool knife with bolt-action OTF mechanism

If you’re looking for a rugged, durable everyday carry you might be interested in the UPK-M2 multitool knife which is available in both a Standard version and a Lite priced at approximately $400 and $200 respectively. Unfortunately trying to get your hands on one of these versatile multi-tools can be tricky and you may need to preorder your tool directly from the UPKnife store and wait inline for delivery.

When it comes to blade deployment the UPK-M2 multitool knife stands out with its distinctive bolt-action system. As with any device, mastery requires a combination of practice, understanding, and respect for the tool at hand. With the right guidance, opening the UPK-M2 multitool knife becomes an effortless exercise, providing the perfect balance between function and safety.

At the heart of the UPK-M2 multitool knife is the rotating bolt, a distinctive mechanism. The UPK-M2 features a hand wet-ground edge, renowned for its sharpness, which makes understanding its operating technique a top priority. The bolt-action system operates with a bolt-lever that is most comfortably manipulated with the right thumb.

UPK-M1 multitool knife

” The 450SS H900 Hardened Stainless Steel handle set is given a natural textured finish that reflects light with an even sheen, using micro shot peening to further harden the surface and optimize its scratch resistance. The second to last step is laser marking and engraving, brand, model, serial number, and then a deep laser engraved grip pattern are applied to the handles and blade. The surface is further treated to passivation to ensure the handles and blade have a superior corrosion resistance.”

– 3 Position Bolt Action OTF Operation

– 3.1” 440C Heat treated Blade

– Multi-Purpose Saw

– Bottle Opener

– Box Wrench Sizes: 9 SAE/Metric

– Dual: 9/16″(15mm), 1/2″(13mm), 3/8″(10mm)

– Solo: 7/16″, (12mm), 1/4″

– 1/4″ Bit Driver Driver (T-Handle) with retention

– NdFeB magnet(removable)

– Wire Stripper fixed V-blade

– Tungsten Carbide Glass Breaker Tip with Center-Punch Action

– Deep Carry Concealed Pocket clip. Holds up to a 1.5″ Belt Width

– Integrated Lanyard Loop

Opening warning

” A word of caution when opening the UPK-M2 multitool knife. You should avoid operating the bolt-lever with your left hand while holding the handle with your right hand. If you’re not fully accustomed to the bolt-lever motion, this maneuver could lead to accidental slips. The bolt-lever engages into a slot during deployment, causing it to partially recede. This reduction in grip could allow your left hand to slide towards the deployed and locked open blade—an unfortunate sequence of events that could lead to injuries. Remember, the blade is incredibly sharp!”

If you’re left-handed, you will be pleased to know that the UPK-M2 multitool knife comes with a left-handed version. By opting for a model that fits your dominant hand, you can significantly improve your ease of use and overall safety.

“The UPK-M1 was the original knife model created by UPKnife to debut the bolt-action system and was limited to 100 pcs though less were released due to high quality standards. The first 21 were produced without serial numbers, except 0009 which was marked at request, all knives numbered 0022 and up have a serial number marking.”

Source : UPKnife



