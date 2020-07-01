Updated Bentley Bentayga SUV unveiled

Bentley has announced that they are launching an updated version of their Bentley Bentayga SUV, the car gets a number of updates over the previous models.

There are some changes to the exterior design, which Bentley says give the car a new ‘stance both muscular and elegant’, there are also some changes to the interior.

A new exterior design adopts the Bentley design DNA now prevalent across the entire model range, giving Bentley the freshest and most modern product family of any luxury car company. Introducing the very latest onboard technology and an even more cosseting cabin, the new model is significantly revised both inside and out.

Combining the abilities of a performance grand tourer, a luxury limousine, a spacious family car and an off-roader, the new Bentayga follows its predecessor’s mantle of having the broadest brief of any car on sale today.

You can find out more information about the new Bentley Bentayga SUV over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

