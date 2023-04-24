Up to 300mm/s, Geeetech Thunder Fast Speed 3D Printer is in $469 now

Sponsored:
As an established 3D printing company, Geeetech’s filament has always won the favor of consumers. In September 2022, Geeetech released its high-speed printer Thunder, the speed of which can reach up to 300mm/s with the acceleration of 5000mm/s2 for X- -axis and 4000mm/s2 for Y axis.
Thunder how to achieve fast printing?
Compared with traditional 3D printers, Thunder is unique in the design of the machine to achieve fast printing. Geeetech has upgraded the extrusion system of previous printers. The 70W dual drive gear extruder with larger volume nozzle makes the Thunder extruding more smoothly during fast printing and avoids filament blockage.
Y-axis damping structure， which intelligently manages the speed changing and largely reduces the vibration rate of the machine. X/Y axis closed-loop control drive can produce greater torque to have a faster response on speed.
There are 4 cooling fans(two main fans and two auxiliary fans) installed on the Thunder, which can be turned on with one button to provide cooling power for high-speed printing.
Besides that, Thunder’s dual Z-axis and all mental construction makes it durable and stable, and improving the printing quality when it runs fast. 250mmx250mmx260mm printing volume can totally fulfill the daily printing task.
Specifications
Forming technology: FDM
Power input: AC 115/230,50/60Hz
Print thickness: 0.1~0.2mm
Power output: DC24V/14.6A,350W
Supporting filament: 1.75mmPL A/ABS/PLA Wood-polymer/PVA/ HIPS/PETG,ETC
Print size: 250*250*260mm
Printing method: TF card/USB cable
Printing speed:≤300mm/s
Print precision: +0.1mm
Nozzle diameter: 0.4mm
Slicing software: EasyPrint,Repetier- Host,Cura
Number of nozzles: 1
Maximum temperature of hot bed : 110’C
Supported file formats: .Gcode
Operating ambient temperature : 10~40°C
Maximum nozzle temperature : 250°C
Printer size: 472(L)*488(W)*525(H)mm
Package size: 553(L)*544(W)*330(H)mm
Net weight:. 10.7kg
Package weight. 13.4kg
