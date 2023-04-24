Up to 300mm/s, Geeetech Thunder Fast Speed 3D Printer is in $469 now

Sponsored:

As an established 3D printing company, Geeetech’s filament has always won the favor of consumers. In September 2022, Geeetech released its high-speed printer Thunder, the speed of which can reach up to 300mm/s with the acceleration of 5000mm/s2 for X- -axis and 4000mm/s2 for Y axis.

From April 25th to May 2nd (GMT+8), customers enjoy 33% discount and take it home at an affordable price of $469.

Purchase link: https://www.geeetech.com/link-137.html

Thunder how to achieve fast printing?

Compared with traditional 3D printers, Thunder is unique in the design of the machine to achieve fast printing. Geeetech has upgraded the extrusion system of previous printers. The 70W dual drive gear extruder with larger volume nozzle makes the Thunder extruding more smoothly during fast printing and avoids filament blockage.

Y-axis damping structure， which intelligently manages the speed changing and largely reduces the vibration rate of the machine. X/Y axis closed-loop control drive can produce greater torque to have a faster response on speed.

There are 4 cooling fans(two main fans and two auxiliary fans) installed on the Thunder, which can be turned on with one button to provide cooling power for high-speed printing.

Besides that, Thunder’s dual Z-axis and all mental construction makes it durable and stable, and improving the printing quality when it runs fast. 250mmx250mmx260mm printing volume can totally fulfill the daily printing task.

Review video

Model Display Video

Specifications

Forming technology: FDM

Power input: AC 115/230,50/60Hz

Print thickness: 0.1~0.2mm

Power output: DC24V/14.6A,350W

Supporting filament: 1.75mmPL A/ABS/PLA Wood-polymer/PVA/ HIPS/PETG,ETC

Print size: 250*250*260mm

Printing method: TF card/USB cable

Printing speed:≤300mm/s

Print precision: +0.1mm

Nozzle diameter: 0.4mm

Slicing software: EasyPrint,Repetier- Host,Cura

Number of nozzles: 1

Maximum temperature of hot bed : 110’C

Supported file formats: .Gcode

Operating ambient temperature : 10~40°C

Maximum nozzle temperature : 250°C

Printer size: 472(L)*488(W)*525(H)mm

Package size: 553(L)*544(W)*330(H)mm

Net weight:. 10.7kg

Package weight. 13.4kg

