Unrecord unique single-player FPS game first trailer

Unrecord is a unique single-player first person shooter game created to let players take on the role of a tactical police officer from the perspective of his body camera. Check out the first trailer to be published by the games developers to learn more about what you can expect from its mechanics, storyline and graphics. “The gameplay footage you are about to see is from an early version of Unrecord and is not indicative of the final product“.

“As you work to solve a complex case, you’ll need to use your tactical and detective skills to succeed. Unrecord is a tactical shooter where players can expect an immersive and narrative experience. Unrecord features complex dialogues, innovative gameplay mechanics, tough moral dilemmas, and a unique shooting system. The storyline in Unrecord can be compared to a detective novel or a thriller. “

Unrecord

“Recently released trailer showing gameplay of Unrecord, an upcoming single-player FPS from the perspective of his body camera. I managed to deconstruct the scene and how it was made and created similar level in one evening, that means that you can do it too! Check out how to create photo realistic environments ready for real time!”

“The player will have to investigate several criminal cases and confront a diverse cast of characters. The game’s plot and presentation will be central to the gameplay experience, and players can anticipate a range of gameplay sequences as well as numerous plot twists. Wishlist Unrecord now to stay up to date on the latest news and updates! Read on for a post-reveal and response to questions and concerns from players. Yes, it’s a game.”

For more information about Unrecord jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below.

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals