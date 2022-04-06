Unreal Engine 5 2022 keynote presentation in full

Gamers, developers and creators interested in learning more about the new Unreal Engine 5 games engine which has this week been launched as a production ready release. Will be pleased to know that Epic Games has published State of Unreal 2022 Keynote Presentation to YouTube for your viewing pleasure allowing you to catch up on all the latest news regards the full release of Unreal Engine 5.

“Building on the momentum and excitement of the past two years with ‘Lumen in the Land of Nanite’, ‘Valley of the Ancient Early Access’, ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’, we’re excited to announce the full release of UE5! In this keynote, we explore what you can expect to find in the release—and why it’s going to be a game-changer for the industry. Want to learn more about Unreal Engine 5? Download the release for free, and explore the new features, sample projects, and learning resources.”

Unreal Engine 5 2022 keynote presentation

“And that’s a wrap! The State of Unreal 2022 is now over. Thank you to everyone who tuned in for the livestream. If you weren’t able to drop in, don’t worry—we have recordings of the keynote, tech talks, and feature highlights videos below. Make sure to explore UE5 today! Don’t miss our tech talks to find out how to create your first game in UE5, and how the engine’s new tools and systems were used on The Matrix Awakens demo.”

“With UE, you can bring amazing real-time experiences to life using the world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation tool. From first projects to the most demanding challenges, our free and accessible resources and inspirational community empower everyone to realize their ambitions.”

Source : EG

