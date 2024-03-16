Unlocking the Potential of Your Mac with Homebrew: Awesome Hidden Free Apps to Explore

In this article we look at the Mac and what Homebrew can offer for your Mac. Diving deep into the heart of macOS, there lies a powerhouse for enhancing productivity, streamlining tasks, and adding a sprinkle of entertainment to your digital life—Homebrew. This package manager, lauded for its simplicity and versatility, is a treasure trove of command-line applications waiting to be discovered. If you’re keen on elevating your macOS or Linux experience, The video below from Snazzy Labs walks us through the process, let’s embark on a journey to unveil some hidden gems that Homebrew offers, completely free of charge.

Starting Off with Homebrew

The adventure begins with the installation of Homebrew itself. Fear not, for the process is as straightforward as it gets. A single command, fetched directly from the Homebrew website, is your key to unlocking this vault of applications when entered into the terminal. This step is your gateway to a realm of possibilities that lie ahead.

The Essentials and Beyond

Python 3 : Recognized as a cornerstone for numerous packages, Python 3 is effortlessly installed through Homebrew, setting the stage for further exploration.

: Recognized as a cornerstone for numerous packages, Python 3 is effortlessly installed through Homebrew, setting the stage for further exploration. MailZ : Ever needed to sign up for a service but hesitated to share your personal email? MailZ is your go-to for generating temporary email addresses, keeping your inbox spam-free.

: Ever needed to sign up for a service but hesitated to share your personal email? MailZ is your go-to for generating temporary email addresses, keeping your inbox spam-free. Speedtest-CLI : Ditch the ad-heavy web versions and test your internet speeds directly from the command line. Quick, efficient, and ad-free.

: Ditch the ad-heavy web versions and test your internet speeds directly from the command line. Quick, efficient, and ad-free. Ask Terminal Anything (ATA) : Imagine querying ChatGPT directly from your terminal. ATA makes this a reality, offering a seamless interface to ask questions and receive answers, all without a web browser.

: Imagine querying ChatGPT directly from your terminal. ATA makes this a reality, offering a seamless interface to ask questions and receive answers, all without a web browser. Wi-Fi Password Retrieval : Forget scouring your Mac for saved Wi-Fi passwords. This utility fetches them in a snap, proving indispensable in moments of need.

: Forget scouring your Mac for saved Wi-Fi passwords. This utility fetches them in a snap, proving indispensable in moments of need. Mac App Store (MAS) : Bypass the graphical user interface of the Mac App Store. MAS allows you to search for, install, and update apps right from the command line.

: Bypass the graphical user interface of the Mac App Store. MAS allows you to search for, install, and update apps right from the command line. MPV : An open-source video player that excels in performance, particularly on Apple Silicon Macs. Its wide codec support ensures a smooth viewing experience.

: An open-source video player that excels in performance, particularly on Apple Silicon Macs. Its wide codec support ensures a smooth viewing experience. 2048 : Who says command line tools are all work and no play? The terminal version of the beloved 2048 game adds a touch of fun to your productivity suite.

: Who says command line tools are all work and no play? The terminal version of the beloved 2048 game adds a touch of fun to your productivity suite. Htop : Offering a detailed and user-friendly alternative to macOS’s Activity Monitor, Htop is a superior choice for monitoring system processes.

: Offering a detailed and user-friendly alternative to macOS’s Activity Monitor, Htop is a superior choice for monitoring system processes. YT-DLP : A versatile command line program for downloading videos from YouTube and various other platforms, customizable to fit your needs.

: A versatile command line program for downloading videos from YouTube and various other platforms, customizable to fit your needs. ImageMagick: A robust tool for image manipulation, capable of converting formats, resizing, and much more, all from the comfort of your command line.

These applications showcase the incredible flexibility and power that the command line holds, from productivity boosts to leisurely breaks. Each tool, briefly demonstrated for its unique features and potential applications, invites users to delve deeper and integrate them into their workflow for an enriched computing experience.

You will be pleased to know that integrating these tools into your daily routine can significantly enhance your efficiency and capabilities on macOS and Linux. Whether you are streamlining your tasks, managing your digital environment more effectively, or simply seeking new ways to entertain yourself, Homebrew offers a wealth of applications to explore. The journey doesn’t end here, as the vast repository of Homebrew is continuously updated with new and exciting tools. So, venture forth, experiment, and discover the full potential of your Mac with these awesome, hidden, free Homebrew apps.

Source: Snazzy Labs

Image Credit: James Harrison



