Universal collapsible camera lens hood

Photographers searching for a versatile, collapsible camera lens hood that can be used with almost any camera and fits any size circular filter, may be interested in the Universal camera lens hood, now available via Indiegogo. The campaign has already raise over $500,000 thanks to over 11,000 backers and offers the only lens hood a photographers is will ever need, say its creators.

Early bird pledges for the camera lens hood are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $30 or £23, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the camera lens hood Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Universal Lens Hood project check out the promotional video below.

“But there are always stresses and setbacks in preparation for, and during, a photoshoot (eg. dealing with reflections and glare, properly protecting gear, etc.). Those setbacks get in the way of our goal. Sometimes even a setback is so great (not having anything proper to block glare or reflection or remove the dark spots or vignetting in post processing) that it prevents us from getting the shot altogether.”

“UNIVERSAL IN FORM – the camera lens hood stretches to fit over any sized lens… meaning less gear and more room. UNIVERSAL IN FUNCTION Collapses down to work with any focal length… meaning no more dark spots or vignetting in the corners of the frame.”

The Universal camera lens hood is available in two sizes depending on your camera lens diameter, fitting then sockets from 54 to 76 mm via the small lens hood and 72 to 112 mm in the medium. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Universal Lens Hood crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

