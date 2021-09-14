Unistellar eVscope 2 digital astronomical telescope with Nikon electronic viewfinder (EVF)

Unistellar and Nikon have joined forces to create the Unistellar eVscope 2 digital astronomical telescope and equip it with an electronic viewfinder (EVF) designed by Nikon. The EVF provides astronomers with an eyepiece that achieves a level of visual definition and clarity that is unsurpassed in a consumer digital astronomical telescope. The Unistellar eVscope 2 telescope is now available to purchase priced at €3,799 and features a a 7,7Mpx resolution. Watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the eVscope 2 and its “uncompromised optics for a stunning visual experience.”

Unistellar eVscope 2 smart digital telescope

A defining feature of the eVscope 2 is the electronic eyepiece, developed by Nikon: the combination of a best-in-class micro OLED screen, designed to enhance contrast and deliver a perfect black image, and a sophisticated array of lenses, sourced from Nikon’s expert optical labs. The new eyepiece delivers a captivating, immersive observation with rich contrast, with better observing comfort and eye-relief.

“The eVscope 2 brings power and speed together with optical expertise to deliver the most immersive space exploration experience. Leveraging Nikon’s pioneer expertise in electronic eyepiece, and with a 7,7Mpx resolution, the eVscope 2 delivers the most stunning visual experience ever seen in a consumer telescope, with state of the art observing comfort, and an incredible amount of details, definition and zoom ability.”

“Unistellar’s eVscope 2 integrates newly developed, cutting-edge technology to its legendary eVscope and features Nikon’s Electronic Eyepiece technology. eVscope 2 users experience the beauty and secrets of deep space, faster and clearer than ever before; they can also challenge the frontiers of our knowledge in partnership with scientists, through daily user-friendly observation campaigns.”

Source : Unistellar

