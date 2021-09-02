Unique HYTE Revolt 3 PC case launches from €129

iBUYPOWER has announced its new PC case in the form of the HYTE Revolt 3 originally unveiled at CES 2021 is now available to purchase priced from €129 without a power supply and €249 with a power supply. Features of the uniquely styled PC case include : Separate airflow paths for processor and graphics cooling, Vertical GPU orientation – no riser cables , Pop-out handle and accessory holders, for maximum portability (bye-bye, bulky laptops), Radiator door swings open for easy upgrades and front facing I/O for easy access.

The HYTE Revolt 3 PC case measures 253 x 178 x 409mm or 9.9″ D x 7″ W x 16.1″ H in size and supports radiators measuring 120, 240, 140, 280mm up to 35mm thick.

“We designed REVOLT 3 to be a compact ITX case unlike any other. Access your PC from nearly any angle to upgrade and modify. There’s a place for everything – including the latest graphics cards!* With its clean design and attention to detail, this case will be sure to turn heads wherever you take it. Once you open the REVOLT 3 and feel how sleek and sturdy it is, you’ll be itching to get all your hardware in here. We can’t wait to see what kind of creativity you put into building out this tiny dream machine!”

“iBUYPOWER is excited to introduce its new sub-brand, HYTE, to our community with its very first product, the Revolt 3” said Darren Su, Executive Vice President of iBUYPOWER. “With over 20 years of experience as a systems integrator we felt like we had a unique perspective to bring to the table when developing PC Components. We approached the Revolt 3 with the goal of designing a case with the freedom and flexibility that would allow the use of a wide range of components without imposing performance restrictions based on the size of the case.”

