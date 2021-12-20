Uni-Tie multifunctional strapping system hits Kickstarter

Sometimes finding the right straps to securely attach loads to your vehicle or simply store those awkward to handle items can sometimes prove difficult. One solution is the new Uni-Tie a multifunction strap and tiedown device that connects any two pieces of 8mm-12mm rope without any knots and offers a 1,000 pound load capacity. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique mechanism of the Uni-Tie strapping system which is now available to back via Kickstarter. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $50 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

Uni-Tie multifunctional tie down and strapping system

“So what is a universal tie down system and why did you make it? About 2 years I was bored at work, and I noticed a scar on my right hand and tried to recall what I’d done to get it. I remembered that I was tying down some items in the back of my truck and the strap I was using was very close to the edge of the truck bed and hard to get to. As I was trying to tighten it down, my hand slipped and one of my knuckles got caught in-between the truck bed and ratchet strap resulting in a bloody mess.

Now I have a scar to remember that day. I started to question why ratchet straps are fixed in place on one end and if there is a way to move the tying device to any spot you want. I got together some old rock climbing gear, and I was able to use the concept of an ascender to come up with what you see today. I recruited a friend with both a design and engineering background, and together, we worked on various designs until we produced what you see today!”

If the Uni-Tie crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Uni-Tie multifunctional strapping system project review the promotional video below.

“The pull test below only failed when given approximately twice the load capacity at 2,000 pounds. The Uni-Tie managed to beat our goal and rating of 1,000 pounds! Body is made from 201 Stainless Steel for high strength, durability, lightweight, and high corrosion resistance properties. The Uni-Tie device fits in the palm of you hand with dimensions of 4.75 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches. Cams swing open and the latches hold them open until you are ready to lock down the rope. This allows for the rope to easily be placed in the device. Cut outs in the body of the device allow for additional tie down options. Attach bungies or carabiners to the cut outs to create a webbing effect. ”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the multifunctional strapping system, jump over to the official Uni-Tie crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

