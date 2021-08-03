Ulysses 23 writing app refines publishing and session history in latest update

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Ulysses writing app this week rolled out a new update in the form of Ulysses 23. Providing users with improvements to the applications blog publishing feature as well as reworking the applications writing session history. A new feature in Ulysses 23 is the published article indicator allowing you to quickly identify published posts in Ulysses, the respective sheets are also now indicated with a paper plane icon in the sheet list.

The publishing feature in the writing app now includes a new widget in the dashboard to display your blog’s name, the publishing status of the post such as Draft, Published or Scheduled and the date of your last upload. Starting with the latest Ulysses 23 update, the publishing status of your sheets uploaded to WordPress, Ghost, Micro.blog and Medium synchronize between all of your devices running the Ulysses writing application.

“As a Ghost blog owner, you can update previously published posts from with Ulysses — for example, to fix a mistake that had managed to sneak in. We’ve completely revamped the session history of group writing goals. The calculation should now work just as you would expect.”

For more information on all the new features and updates rolled out in the latest Ulysses 23 writing app jump over to the official developer blog by following the link below.

Source : Ulysses23

