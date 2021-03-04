UK’s CMA to investigate Apple’s app store for anti-competitive behaviour

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) in the UK has announced that it is investigation Apple over anti-competitive behavior with its app store.

The CMA wqill be looking into the way Apple runs its app store and how developers are dealt with you can see more details below.

All apps available through the App Store have to be approved by Apple, with this approval hinging on developers agreeing to certain terms. The complaints from developers focus on the terms that mean they can only distribute their apps to iPhones and iPads via the App Store. These complaints also highlight that certain developers who offer ‘in-app’ features, add-ons or upgrades are required to use Apple’s payment system, rather than an alternative system. Apple charges a commission of up to 30% to developers on the value of these transactions or any time a consumer buys their app.

The CMA’s investigation will consider whether Apple has a dominant position in connection with the distribution of apps on Apple devices in the UK – and, if so, whether Apple imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers using the App Store, ultimately resulting in users having less choice or paying higher prices for apps and add-ons.

You can find out more information about this investigation into Apple and their app store over at the Competition and Markets Authority’s at the link below.

