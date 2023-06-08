UK to host Global AI Summit

The UK government has announced that they will be holding the first Global AI summit later this year, the focus of the event will be on AI safety and it will take place this autumn in the UK.

The summit, which will be hosted in the UK this autumn, will consider the risks of AI, including frontier systems, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. It will also provide a platform for countries to work together on further developing a shared approach to mitigate these risks.

In recent weeks the Prime Minister has discussed this issue with a number of businesspeople and world leaders. This includes all members of the G7 who were united in their ambition to take a shared approach to this issue at the Hiroshima Summit last month.

In May the PM also met the CEOs of the three most advanced frontier AI labs, OpenAI, DeepMind and Anthropic in Downing Street and the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology also hosted a roundtable with senior AI leaders. The work at the AI safety summit will build on recent discussions at the G7, OECD and Global Partnership on AI.

You can find out more details about the first Global AI Summit over at the official UK government website at the link below. It will be interesting to see what the event is about and what plans the UK government and other governments have related to AI safety.

Source Gov UK

Image Credit: Markus Winkler



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals