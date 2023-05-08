Ugreen’s PowerRoam Series Provides Safe, Green Energy Options for a Multitude of Indoor and Outdoor Scenarios

Sponsored:

Ugreen is pleased to announce that their latest energy storage series, PowerRoam 600 and 1200, is set to launch in the United States on May 8, 2023. Through joint development with leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, this series offers off-grid power options for a multitude of scenarios thanks to its EV-rated lithium-ion phosphate battery. Coupled with a battery management system like that of an electric vehicle and solar panel connection capability, the PowerRoam series provides clean, safe, green energy for both indoors and out.

“Ugreen’s standing in the outdoor energy storage field is based on years of research, development, and know-how gathered by the effort we’ve poured into our chargers and mobile power products. Ugreen designs its products with an eye for stability and safety to ensure PowerRoam users enjoy the outdoors with complete peace of mind,” said Evan Li, Vice President of Ugreen.

With this focus on stability and safety at hand, the PowerRoam 1200 was designed to provide an exceptional amount of power for outdoor and leisurely use. Equipped with U-Turbo Technology, the PowerRoam 1200’s 6 AC outlets can output up to 1200 watts of power, multiple charging devices and appliances throughout many indoor or outdoor scenarios. Its built-in power distribution and consumption algorithms lower voltage to enable heavier-duty electronic use up to 2500W. For those outdoor power needs, be it backyard socializing, campground lighting and more, the charge is supplied and maintained thanks to the internal EV-rated LiFePO4 batteries and is regulated by Ugreen’s proprietary Battery Management System (BMS). BMS protects the batteries from over-current, over-voltage, and overheating, so users are guaranteed a safe power supply for their connected devices. This technological collaboration has enabled PowerRoam batteries to sustain a steady output for more than 3,000 cycles, resulting in a lifespan of 10 years. The heavy-duty polycarbonate ABS shell provides added protection from wear and tear, making the PowerRoam a key component for the rugged and the outdoorsy.

The PowerZip feature included with each PowerRoam allows users to maintain electrical access in the event of a power outage. When connected to an AC outlet, PowerZip Technology provides a speedy charge, getting PowerRoam batteries from 0 to 80% in only 50 minutes and fully charging in 1.5 hours, and ensuring a less than 20ms uninterrupted power supply during a power outage.

These portable power stations are solar panel adaptable granting outdoor enthusiasts the ability to fully charge the PowerRoam in 4 hours when connected to two 200W. Users are also able to charge via vehicular means, in about 6 hours. Monitoring energy restoration and consumption is further aided by way of the PowerRoam App. By pairing to the PowerRoam, users get immediate access to power settings, diagnostic checks, and battery charge monitoring for control and customization based on user needs.

Price & Availability

The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 is available on Amazon.com and at Ugreen.com today with a special discount of $799. Ugreen is offering a 150USD off coupon and an extra special 5% off with the code: 05UG1200

Know more about PowerRoam 600 on Amazon.com and Ugreen.com

About PowerRoam Series

The PowerRoam Series Power Station was jointly developed with leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD. With corresponding solar panels, the PowerRoam is making its way into the market for sustainable, portable energy supply for private owners and households.

About Ugreen

Founded in 2012, Ugreen has been dedicated to building consumer electronic devices and accessories with leading technological innovations and making them accessible to everyday consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users in more than 100 countries worldwide.

PR Contacts

pr@ugreen.com

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”





