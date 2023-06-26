Ugreen 145W Power Bank now available in the UK

The new Ugreen 145W Power Bank is now available in the UK, the device is available through Amazon for £125.99 and it is also available in the USA for $149.99 also through Amazon.

The 145W Power Bank comes with a 25000 mAh capacity and it can charge three devices at the same time, it is capable of charging a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes which sounds impressive.

UGREEN, a leading manufacturer of electronic accessories and peripherals, keeps users charged and ready when on the move, with its latest addition to the range, its 145W power bank. Providing fast charging and a gigantic 25000mAh capacity, wide compatibility, and a smart digital display, it is ideal for use when traveling. The UGREEN 145W is available for $149.99/£139.99 on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Designed to give fast charging so users are always connected, the UGREEN 145W power bank is equipped with PD3.0, QC3.0 and capable of 145W of fast charging. Powerful and efficient, it can fully charge a 2022 13” MacBook Air in just 90 minutes, meaning users will never be disconnected for long. With a huge 25,000mAh battery, it can completely recharge some laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices 5.6 times before needing to be recharged itself.

You can find out more details about the new Ugreen 145W Power Bank over at the Ugreen website at the link below, the device is now available to buy in the UK and USA/

Source Ugreen



