Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi setup tutorial

In the video below you can learn how to use Ubuntu Desktop on the Raspberry Pi 4 and take a closer look at the new features in Ubuntu 20.10. Running Ubuntu on your Raspberry Pi is easy. Just pick the OS image you want, flash it onto a microSD card, load it onto your Pi and away you go. Ubuntu for Pi supports the Raspberry Pi 2, 3 and 4 mini PC systems.

“A tiny machine with a giant impact. The Ubuntu community and Canonical are proud to enable desktop, server and production internet of things on the Raspberry Pi. In support of inventors, educators, entrepreneurs and eccentrics everywhere, we join the Raspberry Pi Foundation in striving to deliver the most open platform at the lowest price, powered by our communities.”

“The Ubuntu community and Canonical are proud to announce the release of Ubuntu 20.10 which brings Ubuntu Desktop to Raspberry Pi. In support of inventors and educators everywhere, our goal is to help bring the best and the latest in open source to digital makers through Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi 4. We invite you to discover how an open-platform like Ubuntu can be used on a Raspberry Pi as your next go to laptop.”

Source : Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi : Download

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals