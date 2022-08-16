Uber to increase UK prices

Uber will raise prices in London by around 5 percent in an attempt to attract new drivers to its platform, it will also increase pricing around the UK, although there will be different rates depending on the region.

The company has revealed that it is looking to attract around 8,000 more drivers in London in order to meet demand.

Andrew Brem, General Manager for the UK and Ireland, Uber, said: “London has come back to life with a bang following the pandemic and in order to meet the growing demand for Uber rides, we are looking to sign up 8,000 new drivers in the capital. Minimum base rates will increase across the UK in order to attract these new drivers, which will be in addition to the 10,000 that have joined Uber across the UK following the move to provide holiday pay and a pension. This is aimed at helping to boost driver earnings and help to keep London moving with a reliable Uber service.”

Uber treats UK drivers as workers, giving them access to holiday pay, which is paid out weekly, equating to a further 12.07% boost to their earnings. All eligible drivers also receive access to a pension plan so Uber can help them plan for their future. Since March 2021, drivers have received over £100M in pension contributions and £185.5M in holiday pay from Uber.

