Two new Samsung Galaxy Watch smart watches in the works

It looks like Samsung will be releasing two new Galaxy Watch smart watches this year, two new model number for the devices have been discovered.

The new Galaxy Watch devices will come with the model numbers SM-R86x and SM-R87x, so it looks like the devices will be available in two different sizes like the current models.

There do not appear to be many details about what upgrades these new Galaxy Watch devices will get over the current range.

The current Galaxy Watch range launched back in August and they are available in 41mm and 45 sizes, the new range is expected to be available in similar sizes.

Source Sammobile

