Twitter will let you decide who can reply to your Tweets

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for users that will let them decide who can reply to your tweets. You will be able to select who can reply to individual tweets on Twitter even after you have sent them.

So basically you will be able to change who can reply to your tweets even once they have been published on Twitter, you can see more details below.

Your Tweets = Your space. Now you can change who can reply to you even after you Tweet. https://t.co/rNWJk6zWTr pic.twitter.com/3HFSjAotg7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 13, 2021

This could be a useful feature is people start to post things which you are not happy with in reply to your tweet.

In the past you could limit who could reply to your tweets but this had to be done before the tweet went live. Now you can do this afterwards so if there replies or reactions to your tweet that you were not expecting you will be able to limit these replies.

Social media companies need to do more to cut down on people receiving abuse online, it will be interesting to see if this new feature will be able to help with this.

Source TechCrunch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals