Twitter is relaunching its verification process in 2021

Twitter has announced that it is making changes to and relaunching its verification process and this will happen next year.
The social network is looking to make it easier for accounts to get verified and it will be launching new categories, which you can see below.
We’re starting by more clearly defining some of the core types of Notable Accounts that are served by verification. Per the proposed policy, “the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active.”
The six types of accounts we’ve identified to start are:
- Government
- Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organizations
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals
You can find out more information about the changes coming to the Twitter verification processor over at their website at the link below.
