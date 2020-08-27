Twelve South launches new BookBook Cover for iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard

Twelve South has launched a new BookBook Cover for the iPad Pro and this one is designed to work with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

The new Twelve South BookBook Cover is available for both the 11 inch and 12.9 inch versions of the iPad Pro, prices start at $99.99.

BookBook Cover for iPad is a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and its attached keyboard, like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. Tucked inside this cover that looks like a vintage book, your iPad and keyboard are protected by hardback covers, a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. Not to mention, BookBook disguises your iPad, helping protect it from theft.

You can find out more information about this new BookBook Cover for the iPad Pro and the Magic Keyboard at the link below.

Source Twelve South

