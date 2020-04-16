Twelve South ColorKit skins for Apple MacBooks

Apple accessory makers Twelve South have unveiled a new range of Apple MacBook skins, designed to enable owners to easily and quickly personalise their Apple laptop with a range of different colours. Priced at $30 each the ColorKit is available in aqua, black, coral, forest green, and deep rose for the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

“ColorKit for MacBook is the easy and fun way to change the color of MacBooks, inside and out. Use ColorKit to personalize your MacBook, making it stand out from the sea of same silver and grey Macs in coffee shops, conference rooms and classrooms. ColorKit includes a solid color wrap for the top, bottom and deck of your MacBook, and a matching ombre shaded keyboard cover.”



Features of the ColorKit for MacBook range :

– Changes & personalizes the color of MacBook inside and out

– Includes wraps to cover the top, bottom, deck and keyboard of MacBook

– Protects and preserves the surface of your MacBook

– Available in five colors: Aqua, Black, Coral, Forest Green, Deep Rose

Source : TS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals