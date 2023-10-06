Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Plugin-in hybrid launched in the UK

Toyota is launching a new performance version of its RAV4 in the UK, the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport the car is a plug-in hybrid and it comes with 302 horsepower which is around 38 percent more than the standard RAV4.

The new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6 seconds and the car comes with a range of upgrades over the standard RAV4, the car is now available to order and first deliveries will start in the UK in 2024.

The GR Sport treatment makes a strong style statement with black wheel arch trims, side mouldings and back door garnish. At the front there are more prominent fog light bezels with the same black G-mesh pattern as the new upper grille and a new front under-run finished in gunmetal grey. Discreet GR badging on the front grille and back door signifies the sportier grade. The 19-inch black alloy wheels have a double-five-spoke design with fine bright machined pinstripe detailing.

In the cabin the sports front seats are finished in a tactile, suede-effect dark grey upholstery with synthetic leather bolsters. The headrests are embossed with the GR logo, while contrasts are struck with silver stitching on the seats, steering wheel, shift lever and silver trim detailing on the doors and steering wheel. The GR logo is also featured on the floor mats and steering wheel.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport over at Toyota at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £48,990 on the road in the UK.

Source Toyota



