Truncated Icosahedron by AltDynamic

AltDynamic has returned to Kickstarter for a 17th time to launch their new Truncated Icosahedron. Constructed from titanium and steel the wireframe model has been inspired by the 1996 Nobel Prize winning Buckminsterfullerene molecule and is made from a single piece titanium or steel Icosahedron cage depending on your preference. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $98 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Welcome to our 17th Kickstarter campaign! We have a track record on Kickstarter for providing unparalleled customer service and delivering quality products. We have been privileged to share our products with over 7,500+ backers around the world! The creation of the Truncated Icosahedron is credited to the ancient Greek mathematician, engineer and astronomer, Archimedes (287-212 B.C.) and is classified as an Archimedean solid.

The Truncated Icosahedron is arguably the world’s favorite polyhedra, as it is the basis for a popular configuration of the modern soccer ball. It was also the subject of the 1996 Nobel Prize in chemistry for the discovery of the C60 molecule, which earned this shape the “Buckyball” nickname.”

Icosahedron

“Our goal with this campaign is to construct the highest quality wireframe model possible by using cutting edge fabrication techniques. Just a just a few years ago, it would have been nearly impossible to create Buckyballs like we are doing with this level of precision, strength, finish and repeatability. Our Buckyballs are being offered in 3D printed Titanium and Stainless Steel. Even though this is not our normal CNC machined AltDynamic product, you can be assured you will receive a product with world-class quality and worthy of the AltDynamic brand label.”

If the Truncated Icosahedron crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Truncated Icosahedron desk sculptor project view the promotional video below.

“The Titanium and Steel Truncated Icosahedrons are both 2 in. (51 mm) wide and have nearly identical color and luster. The only noticeable difference between Titanium and Stainless Seel is the density. Even though these are geodesic domes with thin sidewalls, they are extremely rigid. We have yet to deform or break one while testing and expect a load near 1,000 pounds to actually break one.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the desk sculptor, jump over to the official Truncated Icosahedron crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





