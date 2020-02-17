AltDynamic Sphere precursor to Euler’s classic Orbiform

The design team at AltDynamic have returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their eighth Kickstarter campaign The Sphere. The design is a precursor to Euler’s classic Orbiform Andes precision machined to match the companies original solids of constant width, the Orbiform and PentaOrbiform. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are available from $32 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020. The Sphere is available in copper, brass or stainless steel and can be satin, polished or machine finished depending on your preference.

“Unlike many of our other shapes, the humble Sphere is already known and loved all around the world. We see them and use them every day and it is probably the shape we are most familiar with. It is also likely the first shape many of us held or played with as children were spheres, such as soccer and tennis balls. The sphere is our next step in showing the evolution and relationship to our Orbiform & PentaOrbiform. This campaign is reimagining the Sphere in a precision machined metal medium for those who love and enjoy the combination of art and math. Whether you are a returning backer or new backer, thank you for joining the campaign!”

“Though we have used the word “sphere,” we are actually producing a “ball.” A ball, math lingo for a solid sphere, is composed of all points within or equal to a set of all points a fixed distance from a central point. A sphere is just the shell of the ball. The ubiquity, relevance and usefulness of the sphere makes it arguably the most important shape in our lives and the most important solid of constant width. The Orbiform and PentaOrbiform are fascinating, but much less prevalent in our lives.”

For more details and to make a pledge jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. One thing to note is that all three solids have identical width in all dimensions.

Source : Kickstarter

