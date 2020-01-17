Virtual Acoustic has created a new set of Bluetooth 5.0 true wireless earbuds, designed to provide a solid connection and high quality sound. The Qualcomm QCC3020 chipset of the Bluetooth 5.0 standard offers users a 4x range, 2x speed and 8x data rate, as well as PIFA antenna, providing a “super stable and an uninterrupted connection even in data crowed places” says Virtual Acoustic.

“True wireless earbuds are common in the market. However due to the use of different brands chipsets, the quality of earbuds from different providers vary from one to another, and some of them have the quality issues like bad connection, signal drop, unclear sound, much power consumption, short play time …… etc., which have caused much inconvenience to end users.”

“Our true wireless earbuds TS-2, is professionally designed using world leading Qualcomm QCC3020 chipset of BT 5.0 and Qualcomm aptX encoding & decoding technology. It differs from others. This transformative BT 5.0 technology significantly increases the range and speed of connectivity, thus the super stability of wireless connection.”

Features of the Virtual Acoustic true wireless earbuds include :

– Much more stable connection of BT signal

– aptX high quality sound

– Two-Ear Mode on the call

– Bluetooth Speaker

– Very low power consumption

– Longer play time

Early bird pledges are now available from $60 or roughly £46 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020.

Source: Kickstarter

