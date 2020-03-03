Worlds first True HDR reference monitor complete with integrated calibration sensor introduced by EIZO

EIZO has introduced the world’s first True HDR reference monitor complete with integrated calibration sensor taking the form of the EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146. Following on from its predecessor the new ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 correctly shows both very bright and very dark areas on the screen without sacrificing the integrity of either. Using a process that cannot be achieved with SDR (standard dynamic range) monitors says EIZO.

The CG3146 monitor achieves 1000 cd/m^2 (typical) high brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for true HDR display and will be showcased at the upcoming NAB 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from April 19th to 22nd 2020.

“The color and brightness of an LCD monitor can shift due to changes in ambient temperature and the temperature of the monitor itself. The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 is equipped with a temperature sensor for accurately measuring the temperature inside the monitor, as well as estimating the temperature of the surrounding environment. With this temperature sensing and estimation technology, the monitor adjusts in real time, so gradations, color, brightness, and other characteristics continue to be displayed accurately. Furthermore, EIZO uses AI (artificial intelligence) in the estimation algorithm of the monitor so it can distinguish between various temperature changing patterns to calculate even more accurate correction. EIZO’s patented digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology also counterbalances the influences that a fluctuating temperature may have on color temperature and brightness for stable image display across the screen.”

Additional features of the EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146

– Single-Link 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and Dual- or Quad-Link 3G/HD-SDI

– VPID support for SDI connections

– HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

– 99% reproduction of DCI-P3

– 3D LUT for individual color adjustment on an RGB cubic table

– 10-bit simultaneous display from a 24-bit LUT for smooth color gradations

– Quick adjustment of monitor settings via front bezel dial

– Light-shielding hood included

– 5-year manufacturer’s warranty

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals