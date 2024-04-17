3LT Ultra Plates Arca-Swiss compatible, long release plates for photographers and video maker tripods

As a photographer or videographer, you’re constantly seeking gear that not only improves your creative potential but also prioritizes efficiency and user-friendliness. That’s where the Ultra Plates by 3 Legged Thing come in – a revolutionary accessory engineered specifically for Arca-compatible tripods. These plates are meticulously designed to cater to the ever-changing needs of both DSLR and mirrorless camera systems, offering you unrivaled stability and adaptability.

3LT Ultra Plates

One of the standout features of the Ultra Plates is their Arca-Swiss compatibility, ensuring a seamless fit with standard Arca-Swiss clamps. But what truly sets these plates apart is the groundbreaking Arca Square feature, which enables effortless multi-angle transitions. Imagine being able to switch from landscape to portrait mode with utmost ease, capturing your shots with enhanced fluidity and accuracy. This innovative design element streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on your creative vision without any hindrances.

Early bird deals are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $34 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The Ultra Plates take multifunctionality to new heights with their thoughtfully integrated features. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple accessories, as these plates come equipped with a cable management hook and a cold shoe mount. This ingenious design accommodates a wide range of accessories and cable types, ensuring that your setup remains organized and efficient. Whether you’re working in a studio setting or braving the elements outdoors, these features prove invaluable in maintaining a clutter-free workspace, enabling you to concentrate on capturing the perfect shot.

Long Release caplets for Tripods

Achieving optimal camera stability is paramount, and the Ultra Plates excel in this regard. With their dual balancing feature and extended camera-screw slot, you can make precise adjustments to attain the ideal balance. This is especially crucial when working with heavier lenses or in challenging shooting conditions. The ability to fine-tune your setup ensures that your camera remains steady, resulting in sharper images and smoother video footage.

The Ultra Plates go beyond mere camera mounting – they open up a world of possibilities for expanding your creative setup. Equipped with multiple ¼”-20 and 3/8″-16 thread holes, these plates allow you to attach an array of additional equipment, such as lights, microphones, or monitors. This versatility makes the Ultra Plates an indispensable tool for photographers and videographers alike, empowering you to push the boundaries of your craft and experiment with various configurations.

If the 3LT Ultra Plates campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the 3LT Ultra Plates Arca-Swiss compatible tripod long release plates project look at the promotional video below.

Arca-Swiss compatible

When it comes to durability and aesthetic appeal, the Ultra Plates truly shine. Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum and fortified with industrial stainless steel fixings, these plates are built to withstand the rigors of professional use. Whether you’re shooting in harsh environments or facing extreme temperatures, the Ultra Plates remain resilient, thanks to their resistance to salt-water corrosion and thermal extremes. Moreover, with two stylish finishes to choose from – Darkness (matte black) and Brushed Copper (orange) – you can select a plate that not only performs exceptionally but also complements your personal style.

In the fast-paced world of photography and videography, having gear that streamlines your workflow and enhances your productivity is essential. The Ultra Plates for Arca-compatible tripods by 3 Legged Thing are designed to do just that. With their robust construction, multifunctional features, and sleek design, these plates are poised to transform the way you work. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic beginner, investing in the Ultra Plates is a decision that will elevate your creative journey to new heights.

So, if you’re ready to transform your tripod into a powerhouse of stability and versatility, look no further than the Ultra Plates. Embrace the freedom to capture every shot with precision and ease, knowing that your gear is working in harmony with your vision. With the Ultra Plates by your side, you’ll be equipped to tackle any photographic or videographic challenge that comes your way, delivering stunning results that showcase your unique perspective and skill.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the Arca-Swiss compatible tripod long release plates, jump over to the official 3LT Ultra Plates crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



