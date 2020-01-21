Trials of self driving transport pods start in the UK

Self driving transport pods are being tested out in the UK, the vehicles which can be seen abobe are being tested out in Bristol.

These autonomous vehicles use a range of sensors which include radar and vision processing and they are capable of spotting people and objects in front of them.

The pods will be tested out with members of the public inside, there will be no dedicated supervisor of the vehicle, researchers are interested in find out peoples reactions to the vehicles.

The project is called CAPRI and it is a partnership of 17 business and academic institutions and include the University of the West of England, Bristol University and Heathrow Airport. If the trials go well we could see these vehicles in our cities as a mode of transport.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals