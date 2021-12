Trademark application hints at Ford Maverick Tremor

Certainly, one of the most interesting vehicles that Ford has revealed in a long time is its small Maverick pickup. The base Maverick can be had for under $20,000 and is good for 42 MPG in the city, thanks to its standard hybrid powertrain. While the hybrid engine is standard, a more powerful 2.0-liter EcoBoost is also available, but you give up the budget price and fuel economy.

An interesting trademark application has been discovered in Chile that Ford filed for in mid-October. The trademark is for the name Maverick Tremor. Ford uses the Tremor name on some of its off-road-focused trucks.

The trademark application suggests that at least in Chile, Ford is considering a more hard-core off-road-focused version of the Maverick. However, it’s worth noting that the Maverick is all-wheel-drive or front-wheel-drive and doesn’t have a true four-wheel-drive system with a low range making its ability on trails and in off-road situations questionable no matter what trim it is.

