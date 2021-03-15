Toyota to launch new battery electric SUV at Shanghai Motor Show

Toyota has revealed that it will be unveiling a new battery electric SUV at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show, this new car is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA EV platform.

The company has not revealed any details about the car, all we know is that it will be a mid size battery electric SUV.

The new model, first revealed at Toyota’s Kenshiki forum in Europe in December last year, is based on the company’s new e-TNGA electric vehicle platform. The platform’s basic architecture allows for fixed key elements and the freedom to vary others, giving the freedom to create vehicles with different widths, lengths, heights and wheelbases.

The platform can also accommodate front, rear or all-wheel drive with a wide range of battery and electric motor capacities to suit different vehicle types and uses. This versatility and flexibility enable Toyota to design and build vehicles that not only use battery electric technology, but are also exciting to drive and stylish in appearance.

We will have full details about the new Toyota battery electric SUV when it is made official next month, the event takes place between the 21st and 28th of April.

