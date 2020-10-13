Toyota testing out heavy duty fuel cell trucks

Toyota has announced that they are testing out heavy duty fuel cell truck which are zero emission vehicles. the test will start in the spring of 2022.

These new trucks could significantly reduce emissions, according to Toyota, heavy duty trucks account for 70 percent of commercial vehicle emissions in Japan.

The heavy-duty FCETs used in highway transportation must have adequate range and load capacity as well as being able to refuel quickly. Fuel cell systems, which are powered by high-energy-density hydrogen, are believed to be effective for the electrification of heavy-duty trucks. The heavy-duty FCETs that will be developed are anticipated to have a target range of approximately 600 km. The objective is to meet high standards for both environmental performance and practicality as a commercial vehicle. Each of the companies participating in the trials have positioned global environmental issues as key management issues, and are taking various actions including reducing energy consumption in manufacturing processes and reducing environmental impact in logistics operations. Going forward, each company will accelerate its efforts for early practical application of heavy-duty FCETs with the aim of contributing to the development of a sustainable society.

You can find out more details about these fuel cell trucks from Toyota over at their website at the link below.

Source Toyota

