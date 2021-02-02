Toyota has created a self driving and drifting GR Supra (Video)

Toyota and Standford University have created a self driving and also self drifting version of the GR Supra, which can be seen in the video below.

This certainly looks impressive and the computer system has a lot of control over the vehicle when it is drifting.

Gill Pratt, TRI Chief Executive Officer and Toyota Motor Corporation Chief Scientist, said: “Every day, there are deadly vehicle crashes that result from extreme situations where most drivers would need superhuman skills to avoid a collision. The reality is that every driver has vulnerabilities and to avoid a crash, they often need to make manoeuvres that are beyond their abilities. Through this project, TRI will learn from some of the most skilled drivers in the world to develop sophisticated control algorithms that amplify human driving abilities and keep people safe.”

Toyota’s goal is zero casualties from traffic accidents. While most crashes occur in everyday driving situations, there are occasions where evasive action requires manoeuvres that take the vehicle close to, and sometimes beyond, its normal handling limits. For example, on a wet or slippery road, professional drivers may choose to “drift the car through a bend, skilfully balancing the brakes, throttle and steering.

You can find out more details about this self driving and drifting Supra GR over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

