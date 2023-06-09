Toyota GR86 available again in the UK

The Toyota GR86 was so popular when it launched that the car sold out in the UK, and now Toyota has obviously caught up with all of its orders as the car is being made available to buy in the UK again.

The car previously sold out within two hours, let’s hope that this one is available for customers for a little longer, the car starts at £32,495 in the UK, you can see more details about the car below.

Today Toyota can confirm that additional coupes are on their way, giving more people the chance to enjoy the special qualities of a model that’s been the toast of media experts and motoring fans alike.

In the spirit of fairness, Toyota is continuing with an online purchasing process designed to ensure that those who signed up for the waiting list, in chronological order, have the first chance to buy. Anticipating the new allocation will be another sell-out, Toyota will continue to operate a waiting list for potential customers, should further cars become available.

GR86’s appeal is founded on a classic approach to sports car engineering and handling and performance that benefit from the special “taste” of Gazoo Racing – Toyota’s world championship-winning competition arm. Building on the success of the previous GT86 coupe, GR86 has the same front engine/rear-wheel drive set-up and a lightweight, balanced chassis, together with a more powerful naturally aspirated engine.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota GR86 over at Toyota at the link below, the car is now available to order, although you may need to be quick if it is going to be as popular as the launch.

Source Toyota



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals