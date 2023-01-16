Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Concept shown off at Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota Gazoo Racing has shown off a number of cars at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon and the concurrent Tokyo Outdoor Show, including the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Concept.

They also displayed a range of other cars including new concept models and classic models as well as customized vehicles.

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s presentations at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon and the concurrent Tokyo Outdoor Show (13-15 January) look to a future where “no car lovers are left behind” with new concept models, customised vehicles, new engineering ideas and a wider selection of heritage parts to help enthusiasts maintain their classic cars.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is showing a new GR Yaris Rally2 Concept, which meets the Rally2 competition regulations – suitable for many customer motorsport teams. The vehicle will be honed through participation in this year’s Japanese Rally Championship and further development will reflect feedback from customers. The aim is for the car to achieve competition homologation in January 2024.

To further boost Japanese enthusiasm for the World Rally Championship, special versions of GR Yaris have been prepared for the domestic market, supervised by Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä, who were WRC Champions with Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

You can find out more details about the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Concept and the other cars displayed at the show at the link below.

Source Toyota





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals