Toyota Aygo X Air Edition lands in gold

The new Toyota Aygo X Air Edition is now available in a new gold color option, the car was previously available in Juniper Blue, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige, and Cardamom Green.

As well as the new gold color option, the Toyota Aygo X Air Edition also comes with 18-inch matt black alloy wheels.

Fulfilling its promise of always offering something fresh and new, the Toyota Aygo X Air Edition opens 2023 with a bright new Brass Gold colour option.

The metallic paintwork is offered in addition to the four “spice” themed shades with which this special version of the all-new compact urban crossover was launched in November 2022 – Juniper Blue, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige and Cardamom Green. As well as the bodywork, the colour is used as a contrast highlight on two of the spokes on the 18-inch matt black alloy wheels

The exterior colour carries through to the cabin with matching upper door trims, air vent surrounds and the centre console frame. It is also picked up in the contrast accents on the black fabric seat upholstery.

The Aygo X Air Edition comes with a full-length, power-retracting canvas roof as standard. In other respect, its equipment specification matches the regular Aygo X Edge, including multimedia system with eight-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), automatic wipers, reversing camera, front fog lights and front and rear parking sensors.

You can find out more details about the Toyota Aygo X Air over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota





