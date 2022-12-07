Toyota aims for carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040

Toyota has announced that it is on track to reach carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040, the company has recently unveiled some new vehicles including a plug-in hybrid and a Hydrogen prototype.

Toyota has announced its commitment to achieve full carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 at the latest. This key message was delivered at Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) annual Kenshiki presentation, delivered to more than 250 media representatives in Brussels last week and made public today.

Building on the undertaking given last year to deliver 100 per cent CO 2 reduction in all Toyota’s new vehicles in the EU, UK and EFTA by 2035, Matt Harrison, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe summarised the company’s direction: “Broadly speaking, there are two focus areas: the first is carbon neutrality and how we plan to achieve it in areas of our business, and the second is the future of mobility, as we transition from a manufacturing and sales company to a provider of mobility services.”

Marvin Cooke, EVP Manufacturing of Toyota Motor Europe, outlined the company’s objective to make all its European manufacturing facilities carbon-neutral by 2030. In this area, the approach is multi-faceted: minimising energy consumption wherever possible, switching to green energy and implementing numerous kaizen (continuous improvement) innovations which reduce or eliminate CO 2 .

