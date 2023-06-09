Toyota Gazoo Racing GR H2 Racing Concept unveiled

Toyota has unveiled a new concept race car, the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR H2 Racing Concept, which is a new hyrdorgen combustion prototype that will be raced at the 2026 Le Mans 24-hour race.

Whilst the car will not compete until 2026, it is currently being shown at the ACO’s “H2 Village” at the venue of Le Mans from today the 9th of June until the 11th of June, have a look at the video below.

Toyota has been competing using a hydrogen-engine Corolla in the Super Taikyu Series since Round 3 of the 2021 season and raced the same car in the IDEMITSU 1500 SUPER ENDURANCE 2022 at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit in December 2022. By doing so, it has been honing its technologies in the harsh environment of motorsports and, with like-minded partners in and outside the automotive industry, accelerating its efforts for producing, transporting, and using hydrogen toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society. Toyota intends to further advance such efforts for making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and realizing a carbon-neutral society and it looks forward to taking on the challenge of a new generation of Le Mans 24 races.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Gazoo Racing GR H2 Racing Concept car over at Toyota at the link below, it certainly looks very interesting from the photos.

Source Toyota



