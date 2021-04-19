Toyota bZ4X concept unveiled

Toyota has unveiled their latest concept car, the Toyota bZ4X which was unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show.

The Toyota bZ4X concept is a new battery electric vehicle an the bZ stands for Beyond Zero, it is designed to highlight Toyota’s commitment to carbon Neutrality.

The Toyota bZ4X, a medium-size SUV with all-wheel drive, is integral to Toyota’s transition from a pure car company to a business dedicated to delivering better mobility for all.

The “bZ” is an abbreviation of “beyond Zero”, reinforcing Toyota’s commitment not only to achieving zero carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, but also going beyond to realise new benefits for the environment, for individuals and for society as a whole.

The new Toyota bZ4X Concept has been developed by Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) in partnership with Subaru Corporation (Subaru), drawing on the specific skills and experience of each company. Sales of the production version are expected to commence around the middle of 2022.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota bZ4X concept car over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals