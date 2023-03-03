Toyota Aygo X UNDERCOVER unveiled

Toyota is launching a special edition version of their Aygo, the Toyota Aygo X UNDERCOVER and the car has been created in partnership with UNDERCOVER.

The new limited edition Toyota Aygo will be limited to just 5,000 cars, and they get a number of upgrades and design changes over the standard car.

The Aygo X UNDERCOVER had its premiere today in conjunction with the UNDERCOVER Fall 2023 catwalk show at Paris Fashion Week. Just 5,000 examples of this special model will be released, featuring unique interior and exterior design details.

The design updates are inspired by Takahashi’s creative philosophies of non-conformity and breaking stereotypes. They include a bi-tone grey body colour specially developed by Toyota and coral red accents around the cabin and on the black 18-inch alloy wheels. The UNDERCOVER influence is also witnessed in the branded seats, monogram-patterned floor-mats and Takahashi’s CHAOS/BALANCE catchwords within the design of the roof decal, which depicts the brand’s rebellious spirit and unique ideology.

Takahashi commented: “It was my first experience working on a car and with Toyota being such a prestigious and innovative Japanese brand, it came with deep emotional meaning and significance. Fusing together two contradicting elements, or worlds, is exciting for me. Both the materials and how we supplied the colours differ completely from clothing collaborations. Cityscapes inspire colours that feel typically UNDERCOVER, blending in with everyday life but questioning convention if you look below the surface. I believe we have a design that is still very much UNDERCOVER while working in harmony with the city. I drive my own car every day and recognise the significance colour can have.”

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Aygo X UNDERCOVER over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota





